JYP Entertainment opens online donation site 'JYP_EDM Wish' to help children with illnesses

JYP Entertainment has opened a donation website.

The website, titled JYP_EDM (Every Dream Matters!) Wish is taking donations to help sick children so that they do not give up on their dreams despite their illness. The platform will also be telling the stories of the patients and will allow fans from all around the world to be able to participate as well. All donations will be forwarded to Make A Wish Korea and will be used to help achieve wishes for patients.

The website wrote,



"JYP Entertainment has established a partnership with Make-A-Wish Korea and launched a project named “EDM (Every Dream Matters!) as the company’s featured CSR program.



To share the stories of the children with a critical illness and support them, we launched a donation website [JYP_EDM wish].



What is the [JYP_EDM wish] website for?

- It is a story-funding website where you can support the wishes of children with a critical illness who are at least 3 years of age, but have not yet reached their 18th birthday.

- Fans of JYP Entertainment’s artists, anyone from Korea or abroad who wants to support wish children can join the donation.

- All donations will directly go to and be used by Make-A-Wish Korea in order to grant wishes of children with critical illnesses.

- Wish stories will be shared to ensure the transparent management of the donation.



The wish turns a sick child into a happy child again.

The wish transforms the lives of children with critical illness.



We will take good care of the children’s precious dreams so that they do not give up on them due to their medical conditions.

Please join and support us to make a world where everyone can dream.



Thank you."

Chief creative officer J.Y. Park started the website after meeting a young girl with leukemia. Various stories and contribution activities can be found on the website.



Fans will be able to use a 'check card' that can donate a percentage of credit card payments in the name of fandoms and artists. The card also comes in four designs that also feature groups such as GOT7, DAY6, and TWICE.



