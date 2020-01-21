Celebrity baby Mason Moon from 'Hello Baby' is all grown up

Celebrity baby Mason Moon is all grown up!



Mason Moon received a lot of attention back when he was a child after appearing in a movie with Jang Geun Suk titled 'Baby and I' and being cared for by T-ara on babysitting show 'Hello Baby' back in 2010. A recent online community post revealed that the child star is now a young adult!

Netizens have been reacting warmly to the update, and are surprised at how much he's grown. Comments include:

"Wow he grew up really well."

"He can debut as an idol now."

"LOL I almost didn't recognize him."

The 2007 liner will be entering his first year of middle school in Canada.