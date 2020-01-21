DinDin talks about his surprising friendship with Song Joong Ki

DinDin talked about his surprising friendship with actor Song Joong Ki.

The rapper stated on the January 21st broadcast of SBS Love FM's radio show 'Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa Radio' that he met Song Jong Ki while serving in the military.

He stated, "I met someone in the army that I would never be able to meet in real-life. It was fascinating. He greeted me warmly. So from then on, I took care of him as if I was his manager."

Did you expect these two celebrities to be friends?



