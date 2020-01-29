15

Posted 1 hour ago

iKON reveal moving teasers for upcoming mini album 'i DECIDE'

iKON have revealed moving teasers for their upcoming mini album 'i DECIDE.'

On January 29, iKON revealed a set of moving images featuring each of the members on the group's official Instagram. Each of the members look towards the center, which reveals the message, "i DECIDE." 

iKON have also revealed they're dropping their third mini album on February 6 KST, so stay tuned for updates on their comeback.

Check out iKON's moving teaser below and each individual image on their Instagram here.

