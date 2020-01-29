Actor Kang Ha Neul gets caught offguard over talk about love on 'Access Showbiz Tonight'

Actor Kang Ha Neul got caught offguard over talk about love on 'Access Showbiz Tonight'.



On the January 29th episode of the SBS entertainment show, Kang Ha Neul featured as a guest alongside his co-stars from the theater play 'Fantasy Fairy Tale'. When asked how much he relates to his character 'Love Clown' in the play, the actor responded, "80%. He says exactly what I'm thinking. I think everything can exists because we love."



His co-star Choi Jung Heon then commented, "If you were to talk about your love experience," and Kang Ha Neul responded surprised, "Wait a minute. Love isn't just about romantic love."



Check out Kang Ha Neul's segment above.