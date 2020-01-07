9

Composer of X1's 'Flash' dedicates a touching letter of comfort to the group members

On January 7, singer/song-writer/composer Lim Han Byul dedicated a heartfelt letter to the members of X1, sharing both words of comfort and encouragements. Promoting as a solo artist, a member of Monday Kiz, as well as under the composer name Onestar, Lim Han Byul worked on X1's debut title track "Flash". 

He wrote, 


"After debating about it since yesterday, I'm leaving this letter carefully. I think I will regret it if I don't say these things now, as a hyung who watched the guys sweating through it all from nearby.
Who knew that the photo I kept stowed away for that day when I could use it to boast about you guys, would become a cherished memory so quickly. 
Who knew that those days laboring away in the recording studio on hands and feet, and your expressions of awe and shock performing at Gocheok would all become a faded past so fast. 
I'm sorry for not being more affectionate, at the time believing that I would be running into you guys more in the future. 
But I'm sure that you all will stand back up for sure, I mean someone like me still makes music even after all those bad downfalls. 
What faults do you guys have, when all you did was work hard.
Get back on your feet confidently and strongly, for the numerous fans cheering you on.
I will sincerely pray that you will all fly high above the mistakes of the adults with everyone watching. 
Let's meet again, you all did so well!"

Meanwhile, project group X1 will be disbanding after 4 months of promotions.

어제부터 몇번을 고민하다 조심스레 편지를 남겨 봅니다. 짧았지만 가까이에서 친구들의 땀방울을 보며 응원했던 형으로써 지금 말하지 못하면 후회할것 같아서요. . . 언젠가 웃으면서 너희들을 자랑하리라 생각하고 간직해왔던 사진이 벌써 추억이 될줄이야. 두손 두발 써가며 녹음실에서 고생했던 날들이, 고척에서 얼떨떨해하던 니네들 표정이 벌써 추억이 될줄이야. 앞으로 볼 날이 더 많을줄 알고 더 살갑게 대해주지 못해 미안하다. 나같은 놈도 숱하게 넘어지면서 아직까지 음악하는데, 너네도 꼭 다시 일어날거야. 열심히 한 너네가 무슨 죄가 있겠니. 너희를 응원하는 수많은 팬들을 위해서라도 더 단단하게 당당하게 일어나렴. 어른들의 잘못을 뛰어 넘어 보란듯이 비상하는 친구들이 되길 진심으로 기도할게. 우리 또 보자 정말 고생많았다 다들! FLASH!!! #X1

jhopes-shadow 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

It's honestly sad for him to see X1 disbanding after having high hopes for the group to be flying with colours. He must have put a lot of hardwork into composing the group's song to be this devastated.

SimplyKlover 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Finally, words that surely will comfort the members. Thank you, sir! 🙏 How thoughtful you are for sharing these kind of words. I wonder if the members make the decision to disband, if they did and I have to support them. Fly high, boys! ❤️

