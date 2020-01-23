Gong Hyo Jin's fan speaks up about backlash towards actress

Gong Hyo Jin's fan 'A' spoke up on the backlash towards the actress.



The actress previously asked 'A' to stop posting clips of her past dramas on social media, and some netizens reacted negatively to the request. Gong Hyo Jin herself then apologized and explained her reasons for asking.



In the midst of all this, 'A' has now spoken up about the issue, showing their continued support for the actress. The fan wrote on Instagram, "I'm very apologetic and disappointed that this might've caused the actress hurt because it was spread out of things we didn't mean. I understand her comment fully, and I thought to myself that I would continue to support her in a way she likes. I hope that you don't misunderstand if I take a hiatus from this account and that misunderstandings aren't spread."



The loyal fan concluded, "I'll support her for her 20th anniversary and 40th anniversary until she receives another Daesang award. I want to tell Gong actress and other fans that I'm sorry for causing worry."



In other news, Gong Hyo Jin won the 'Daesang' at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards' along with the 'Best Couple' award with Kang Ha Neul.