Gong Hyo Jin is the recipient of this year's biggest award at '2019 KBS Drama Awards'!

The ceremony took place on the 31st at the KBS Hall where the talented actress picked up the 'Daesang (Grand Prize)' for her role in 'When the Camelia Blooms'.

She also won the 'Best Couple Award' with Kang Ha Neul.

Congratulations!