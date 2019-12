Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul have been voted as the best couple at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'.

The ceremony took place on the 31st at the KBS Hall where the two talented actors were picked for their chemistry in 'When the Camelia Blooms'.

The couple discussed their chemistry on set, especially their viral kiss scenes, revealing what that they did around NGs!





Congratulations to both Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul!