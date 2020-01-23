Gong Hyo Jin explains herself after backlash to her response to fan about past dramas on social media

Gong Hyo Jin explained herself after she received backlash for her response to a fan on social media.



Previously, the actress asked a fan to stop posting clips of her past dramas, and the fan agreed but later revealed Gong Hyo Jin's response made them "sad." The issue became a small controversy online as netizens discussed whether Gong Hyo Jin's request was rude or not.



On January 23, she personally addressed the issue on Instagram by posting an audio clip of Solid's "Don't Be Mad Anymore" along with the message:





"I didn't leave that comment with that sort of intention, but I'm apologetic to the owner of that account and the people who were hurt.



To me, every project I work on, and every person who likes those projects are all precious. I just feel shy about my acting skills from long ago.



I hope there are no misunderstandings about this. Don't be mad anymore, please."





What are your thoughts on Gong Hyo Jin's response?



