Music Video
Posted 39 minutes ago

iKON's Junhoe & Bobby drop a different sound in 'Deep Night' live video

iKON's Junhoe and Bobby have dropped a live video for "Deep Night".

The video is the latest in the group's 'iKON-ON' series, and fans will find that "Deep Night" is a different sound than what people are used to from iKON. Juhoe and Bobby themselves composed and wrote the lyrics for the track.

Listen to Junhoe & Bobby's "Deep Night" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

monke224 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

my handsome and talented boys. i'm beyond proud TT TT

my only problem is these songs should be marketed properly, they're too good to just be gifts for fans.

Your_disease100 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Their collaboration is worthy of all praise. They complement each other and their voices blend so well тт тт

More people should hear this song!

