iKON's Junhoe and Bobby have dropped a live video for "Deep Night".
The video is the latest in the group's 'iKON-ON' series, and fans will find that "Deep Night" is a different sound than what people are used to from iKON. Juhoe and Bobby themselves composed and wrote the lyrics for the track.
Listen to Junhoe & Bobby's "Deep Night" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
8
4
Posted by39 minutes ago
iKON's Junhoe & Bobby drop a different sound in 'Deep Night' live video
iKON's Junhoe and Bobby have dropped a live video for "Deep Night".
2 1,130 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment