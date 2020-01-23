iKON's Junhoe & Bobby drop a different sound in 'Deep Night' live video

iKON's Junhoe and Bobby have dropped a live video for "Deep Night".



The video is the latest in the group's 'iKON-ON' series, and fans will find that "Deep Night" is a different sound than what people are used to from iKON. Juhoe and Bobby themselves composed and wrote the lyrics for the track.



Listen to Junhoe & Bobby's "Deep Night" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.