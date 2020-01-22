Gong Hyo Jin asks fans to stop posting clips of her past dramas & causes a stir online

Actress Gong Hyo Jin asked fans to stop posting clips of her past dramas, which caused a slight stir online.



According to reports on January 22, a fan posted a clip of Gong Hyo Jin in the 2003 drama 'Sang-doo! Let's Go to School!' on Instagram, and the actress herself asked fans to stop. She directly responded to the Instagram post, saying, "Please. Can you please stop bringing back old dramas? I'll ask you for the favor."



The fan in question then said, "Yes. Actress Gong. I'll do that. Thank you." Another netizen commented, "Still, I'm jealous that you received a comment from Gong Hyo Jin," and the fan said, "To be honest, I'm really said."

The issue has now become a bit of a controversy online as netizens discuss whether Gong Hyo Jin's request was rude and why she was tired of seeing clips of herself in dramas.



What are your thoughts on the issue? In other news, Gong Hyo Jin won the 'Daesang' at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards' along with the 'Best Couple' award with Kang Ha Neul.