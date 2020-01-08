F.T. Island's Minhwan & Yulhee reveal their twins are baby girls!

F.T. Island's Minhwan and Yulhee revealed their twins will be baby girls!



Minhwan and Yulhee previously let fans know they were expecting twins, and on the January 8th episode of 'Mr. House Husband', the couple revealed their son will be getting two sisters. Yulhee's father visited the young family with gifts, saying, "My granddaughters' gifts," and she added, "Oh my. Because they're daughters," expressing gratitude.



Yulhee expressed during her interview, "I really wanted daughters in my heart and outwardly. I feel like I've gotten everything I wished for, and on the day I found out about the gender, I felt like I was floating on air the whole day."



Minhwan also said, "I wanted daughters. I think it'll be so cute to have two daughters that are the same. I want them to wear couple outfits. I want to give them princess outfits that I couldn't give to my son."



Congratulations to Minhwan and Yulhee once again!

