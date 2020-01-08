16

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

F.T. Island's Minhwan & Yulhee reveal their twins are baby girls!

AKP STAFF

F.T. Island's Minhwan and Yulhee revealed their twins will be baby girls!

Minhwan and Yulhee previously let fans know they were expecting twins, and on the January 8th episode of 'Mr. House Husband', the couple revealed their son will be getting two sisters. Yulhee's father visited the young family with gifts, saying, "My granddaughters' gifts," and she added, "Oh my. Because they're daughters," expressing gratitude.

Yulhee expressed during her interview, "I really wanted daughters in my heart and outwardly. I feel like I've gotten everything I wished for, and on the day I found out about the gender, I felt like I was floating on air the whole day."

Minhwan also said, "I wanted daughters. I think it'll be so cute to have two daughters that are the same. I want them to wear couple outfits. I want to give them princess outfits that I couldn't give to my son."

Congratulations to Minhwan and Yulhee once again!

  1. F.T. Island
  2. Minhwan
  3. YULHEE
5 8,260 Share 89% Upvoted

3

borahae4,905 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

huge congrats! I think it's awesome for the parents who love kids and want more than one child to have different gender kids so each parent can teach their "mini me" something of their own experience.

Share

1

Andrada2397645 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Wow they are going to be such a beautiful family! Congrats!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Winners of the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards'!
15 minutes ago   1   3,206
LOONA
Backstage videos from LOONA photoshoot
16 hours ago   0   678
AB6IX, ATEEZ, CIX, EVERGLOW, ITZY, ONEUS
Rookie groups with the best stage presence
14 hours ago   48   27,136

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND