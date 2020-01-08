The '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards' was held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, and Super Junior's Leeteuk and ITZY's Lia hosted the event for 2019 music releases.



The 'Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards' is held by South Korea's national music record chart, Gaon Chart. The organization's awards recognize songs, albums, and artists as well as stylists, choreographers, producers, composers, and other professionals in the music industry. Award winners are determined according to the previous year's Gaon year-end chart of sales.



Check out the winners of the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards' below!

Songs of the Year | Monthly

December 2018 | Ben "180 Degree"

January | MC the Max "After You've Gone"

February | Hwa Sa "Twit"

March | Taeyeon "Four Seasons"

April | Bolbbalgan4 "Bom"

May | Davichi "Unspoken Words"

June | Yoon Min Soo & Jang Hye Jin "Drunk on Love"

July | Ben "Thank You for Goodbye"

August | Sunmi "Lalalay"

September | AKMU "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love"

October | MC Mong "Fame"

November | IU "Love Poem"



Albums of the Year | Quarterly

First Quarter | Seventeen

Second Quarter | BTS

Third Quarter | Seventeen

Fourth Quarter | EXO



New Artist of the Year - Digital | ITZY

New Artist of the Year - Album | TXT

World Rookie Award | Stray Kids | (G)I-DLE

Record Production of the Year | Kim Chung Ha "Gotta Go"

World Hallyu Star Award | MONSTA X

Discovery of the Year - Ballad | Kassy "The Day Was Beautiful"

Discovery of the Year - Band | N.Flying "Rooftop"

Hot Performance Award | NCT Dream | Kim Chung Ha

Popular Singer Award | Lim Jae Hyun "If There Was Practice in Love"

Song of the Year - International Pop | Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"

Style of the Year - Stylist | Choi Hee Sun

Style of the Year - Choreography | Choi Ri An

Lyricist of the Year | Min Yeon Jae

Composer of the Year | Black Eye Pilseung

Performer of the Year - Musical Instrument Performance | Choi Hun

Performer of the Year - Chorus | Joo Chan Yang

Social Hot Star | BTS

Retail Album of the Year | BTS

Top-Kit Seller of the Year | EXO

Music Steady Seller of the Year | Paul Kim "Me After You"



Congrats to all the winners!