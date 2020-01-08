17

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Han Seung Woo's label updates fans on future activities after X1's disbandment & legal action on behalf of VICTON

Han Seung Woo's label updated fans on his future activities after X1's disbandment.

On January 8, Play M Entertainment informed fans, "We'll make sure that Han Seung Woo, who has worked without resting for almost a year since 'Produce x 101' and his promotions with X1, gets enough rest. We plan to gradually make decisions regarding the specific direction and plans for his future activities through thorough discussion with our artist."

The agency further stated they would be taking legal action against malicious commenters. Fans have been sending in tips and evidence of personal attacks, false rumors, and defamation against the VICTON members.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. VICTON
  2. X1
  3. Han Seung Woo
1

hakmyeon69
1 hour ago

I can't wait for his return to VICTON! They aren't complete unless they are 7!

