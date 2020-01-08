Dream Catcher's Handong & Nature's Aurora reportedly auditioning for new season of China's 'Idol Producer'

According to reports on January 9, K-Pop idols Dream Catcher's Handong and Nature's Aurora will be auditioning for China's 'Idol Producer', set to kick off a new season in 2020.

Both Handong and Aurora are well-known as the representative Chinese members of their respective groups. Reportedly, Handong and Aurora have already started filming for 'Idol Producer's newest season, currently dorming with the rest of the female trainees in China.



Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Lisa is expected to work with the upcoming season of 'Idol Producer' as a mentor for the female trainees. Other idol stars such as EXO's Lay and Seventeen's The8 previously appeared on 'Idol Producer' as mentors for project group UNINE.

