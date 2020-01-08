15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Dream Catcher's Handong & Nature's Aurora reportedly auditioning for new season of China's 'Idol Producer'

According to reports on January 9, K-Pop idols Dream Catcher's Handong and Nature's Aurora will be auditioning for China's 'Idol Producer', set to kick off a new season in 2020. 

Both Handong and Aurora are well-known as the representative Chinese members of their respective groups. Reportedly, Handong and Aurora have already started filming for 'Idol Producer's newest season, currently dorming with the rest of the female trainees in China. 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Lisa is expected to work with the upcoming season of 'Idol Producer' as a mentor for the female trainees. Other idol stars such as EXO's Lay and Seventeen's The8 previously appeared on 'Idol Producer' as mentors for project group UNINE.

MaeilKpop483 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

If they have any success on this show they'll never return to Korea. The last few years have proven that it's practically impossible to keep Chinese members in any Kpop girl group. WJSN's 3 Chinese members have been gone for a long time and while the company claims they'll return at some point, it really doesn't seem likely. Pristin's Kyulkyung was a mentor on this very show and she ended up staying in China for a long time, which was one of the reasons the group disbanded. Nature already lost one Chinese member (Gaga) who said she was going home "to study" and never came back. Until recently I thought Taiwanese girls were safe but since Linlin quit Cherry Bullet that's out. I'm just praying that (G)I-DLE will remain a 6-member group.

markel9000393 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

I thought Aurora being on the show was old news (not sure about Handong). She wasn’t apart of their promotions recently for a good bit already because of it.

