7

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Jung Kyung Ho & Sooyoung's friendly banter on Instagram garners attention

AKP STAFF

On January 8, actor Jung Kyung Ho updated his Instagram with a cute couple(?) shot of him and his co-star Yoo Yun Suk, from the set of their new tvN drama 'A Wise Doctor's Life'!

Posing together in what seems like a mirror selca, Jung Kyung Ho and Yoo Yun Suk treated viewers with a vintage "polaroid" shot; however, soon afterward, Jung Kyung Ho's girlfriend and singer/actress Sooyoung was spotted commenting, "Ha... That filter, really"!

View this post on Instagram

#슬기로운의사생활 2월 🤭🤭🤭

A post shared by 정경호 / 정스타 (@jstar_allallj) on

When his girlfriend exposed(?) him of using a filter on his smartphone, Jung Kyung Ho replied, "But I paid for it.... just calm down..."

Meanwhile, Jung Kyung Ho will be greeting viewers with his new drama 'A Wise Doctor's Life' this coming February. Sooyoung will also be starring in a new OCN drama premiering on February 1, titled 'Tell Me What You Saw'.

  1. Sooyoung
  2. Jung Kyung Ho
  3. Yoo Yun Suk
0 6,641 Share 70% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND