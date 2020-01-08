Jaejoong releases simple, yet chic concept photos for his comeback mini album 'Love Ballad'

D-5 until Jaejoong's solo comeback in Korea with his 2nd mini album, 'Love Ballad'!

After releasing his 4-song tracklist yesterday, Jaejoong has returned with a simple, yet chic new set of concept images today! Taking on minimal, opposing themes of black and white, Jaejoong exudes a unique aura while also boasting his angelic visuals.

Meanwhile, Jaejoong's 2nd Korean mini album contains his title track "About This Fragile, Fragile Love" (literal translation), "Time of the Sea", "Life Support", and "Secret". The album is expected to bring listeners an emotional listening experience, perfect for the cold winter days.



'Love Ballad' will be out this coming January 14 at 6 PM KST! While you wait, marvel over Jaejoong's stylish concept photos below.

