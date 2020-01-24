Check out film actor brand value rankings for January

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for film actors and actresses for the month of January 2020!

From December 27, 2019 through January 24, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 film actors and actresses, concluding that the #1 film actor in terms of brand value this month was veteran star Kwon Sang Woo. The actor, whose latest film 'Hitman: Agent Jun' recently premiered this month, earned a total of 6,005,824 points.

In 2nd place came actor Ahn Jae Hong with a total of 5,706,571. His newest film 'Secret Zoo' premiered back on January 15. Veteran actor Han Suk Gyu, whose most recent historical film 'Forbidden Dream' premiered back in December, came in 3rd place with a total of 5,089,631 points. Finally, 4th place went to top star Lee Byung Hun with a total of 5,058,986 points. The star recently greeted viewers on the big screen with 'Ashfall' in December and 'The Man Standing Next' earlier this week.



From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Kang So Ra, Gong Yoo, Ha Jung Woo, Jung Jun Ho, Jung Hae In, and Park Young Kyu.



