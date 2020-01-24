Don't miss Stray Kids performing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' & 'Good Day New York' next week!

Stray Kids will be busy next week, kicking off several important events of 2020!

On January 29, Stray Kids will be opening the North American leg of their 1st world tour 'District 9: Unlock' in New York, before heading off to cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, San Jose, Los Angeles, and more.

Before the world tour officially starts, on January 27, Stray Kids will be making their first ever guest appearance on ABC's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'! The Stray Kids boys are expected to participate in an interview as well as a musical performance - revealing the live version of "Levanter" (English version) for the first time.

On January 28, Stray Kids will also be returning to Fox5's 'Good Day New York' for another lively morning interview and performance. Don't miss out on everything Stray Kids have in store for Stays, next week!



