Music Video
Nature are too pretty for words in full MV for Japanese version of 'I'm So Pretty'

Nature have released the full MV for their Japanese debut single, "I'm So Pretty"!

In the MV, the Nature members are totally crushing on one another, as the members fill up every cut of the video with their indisputable beauty and charms. Meanwhile, Nature's Japanese debut single album 'I'm So Pretty' will be released this February 12 in three unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a regular edition. 

You can also check out Nature's 'I'm So Pretty' jacket photos, below!

