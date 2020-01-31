BTS appears on the cover for 'TIME for Kids'

BTS has landed on the cover of 'TIME for Kids'!

The publication posted the cover on their official social media platforms and shows the boys cutely posing for the camera. Copies of the magazine can now be found available for purchase.



You can also view the 'TIME for Kids' article on BTS here which gives a summary of the group's career.

The group has been making history one step at a time by performing at the Grammys and breaking records left and right. BTS is currently preparing for their upcoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' so stay tuned for more updates!



