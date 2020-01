Former B.A.P member Zelo, former Big Star member Jvde (Jude), and rising hip-hop rookie Lil Oppa will be releasing their first collaboration single of 2020.

Set for release this January 5, Zelo, Jvde, and Lil Oppa will be working together for an alluring R&B single titled "Shower". The track was produced by hitmaker Noisemasterminsu.

Check out a glimpse of Zelo, Jvde, and Lil Oppa's "Shower" above, while you wait for the full single and MV release.