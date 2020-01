In light of their newest comeback MV "Thumbs Up" surpassing 10,000,000 views on YouTube, Momoland have released the single's official performance video!

Released back on December 30, "Thumbs Up" is Momoland's take on the trendy genre of new-tro, bringing back classy and retro sounds from the 80's and combining them with modern vibes. Watch the full performance video of Momoland's "Thumbs Up" above!