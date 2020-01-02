Baek Ye Rin reveals teaser poster for 1st concert 'Turn on that Blue Vinyl'

Baek Ye Rin revealed the teaser poster for her first concert 'Turn on that Blue Vinyl'.



Baek Ye Rin will be holding her concert 'Turn on that Blue Vinyl' on February 8-9 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul. As previously reported, the singer-songwriter returned under he independent label Blue Vinyl after leaving JYP Entertainment this past September. The track "Square 2017" from her recent album 'Every Letter I Sent You' also achieved an official all-kill.



Stay tuned for updates on Baek Ye Rin!