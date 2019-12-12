1

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Baek Ye Rin's 'Square 2017' achieves official all-kill!

AKP STAFF

Baek Ye Rin's "Square" has achieved an official all-kill on music charts!

"Square (2017)" is one of 3 title tracks on Baek Ye Rin's recent album 'Every Letter I Sent You', which was the singer's first release after establishing her own independent label Blue Vinyl. The fan-favorite song has been around since 2017, but it was only officially released 3 days ago.

The track has now received a certified all-kill by topping the real-time music charts of MelonGenieBugsSoribada, and Flo. From the looks of the current iChart, it's possible "Square" may even achieve a perfect all-kill, but we'll have to stay tuned.

Congrats to Baek Ye Rin on her first all-kill!

  1. Baek Ye Rin
  2. SQUARE
0 598 Share 50% Upvoted
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
18 hours ago   6   3,113

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND