Baek Ye Rin's 'Square 2017' achieves official all-kill!

Baek Ye Rin's "Square" has achieved an official all-kill on music charts!



"Square (2017)" is one of 3 title tracks on Baek Ye Rin's recent album 'Every Letter I Sent You', which was the singer's first release after establishing her own independent label Blue Vinyl. The fan-favorite song has been around since 2017, but it was only officially released 3 days ago.



The track has now received a certified all-kill by topping the real-time music charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo. From the looks of the current iChart, it's possible "Square" may even achieve a perfect all-kill, but we'll have to stay tuned.



Congrats to Baek Ye Rin on her first all-kill!



