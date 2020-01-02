GFriend's label responds to rumors of February comeback

GFriend's label responded to rumors of the girl group's comeback in February.



The January 2nd episode of Lee Jang Won's internet radio show '5 Minutes Before 6' alleged GFriend would be dropping a new album on February 3. Source Music has now responded, stating, "We plan to reveal GFriend's comeback schedule to fans as soon as possible," neither confirming nor denying the reports.



Fans are looking forward to GFriend's upcoming return as it will be their first since Source Music became a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment in July of 2018.



In other news, GFriend are holding a fan meeting at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on January 18 KST.

