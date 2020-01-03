23

Posted by germainej

Rapper Crown J makes headlines for response to motorcycle accident

Rapper Crown J has made headlines for his response to a motorcycle accident.

On January 3, a video titled "Crown J running into the site of an accident" made its way online, and the poster wrote, "On the first day of the New Year, January 1, 2020, this is the video I filmed on the site of an accident at the Youngtong-gu entrance. The taxi driver who hit the motorcycle absentmindedly stood behind, and someone unrelated to the accident ran from the car next to me to help the elderly person who fell from the motorcycle. I then noticed it was Crown J."

In the video above, Crown J can be seen attending to a motorcycle driver who suffered a vehicle accident. He helps the driver move to a safer location and picks up the motorcycle from the floor.

In response to the headlines, Crown J commented, "I was on my way home late on January 1. While I was at a stop in my car to make a left turn, a taxi hit a motorcycle. The taxi driver didn't come out right away. The motorcycle driver fell over and the motorcycle was on its side, but no one came out to help. I live in Suwon, and there were a lot of cars in front of the expressway beneath the bridge. The taxi driver came out, and a bit later the ambulance came. It was something I should have done... I'm embarrassed that it became a big deal. I only organized things, and it wasn't an amazing deed."   
 
Watch the video of the incident above.

ayanatsume309
1 hour ago

He always seemed like a genuinely nice person.
The one thing I will never understand in this type of situation are people who just stand there and film instead of trying to help.. What's the point really?

3

Naruta108
1 hour ago

He did what at least one of all those drivers passing by should have done. This is so embarrassing to watch, unfortunately that's how people behave nowadays 😢. And this person filming this whole thing - shame on you for standing there and doing basically nothing 🤬. Hopefully you ever get into a situation like this, where you are lying on the street, injured, and someone stupid holds the camera into your face 😠. I didn't watch the video, only this picture was enough!

