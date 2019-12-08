Singer Navi is a vision in red in scenic photos from her Bali honeymoon

Navi is having the time of her life in Bali this week!



On December 8 KST, the singer took to her personal Instagram account to share a few pictures of her at Bali Swing, a popular attraction in Bali's Tegallalang district. In the images, she is wearing a long, flowing red dress which gracefully flows in the wind as she swings.





"I came to Bali to try doing this, and It's so much fun!" she wrote in the caption, adding 'Bali Swing' and 'Tegallalang' as hashtags.

Her followers were quick to complement how the images turned out, writing comments like: "Your fresh face is so pretty," "Wow, the quality of this is like a wedding photoshoot," "You look like a princess," and "That red dress really suits you. You're so pretty, and that view of Bali is cool!"



Meanwhile, Navi got married on November 30. The couple met when they were attending middle school together.

Check out the Instagram post below!