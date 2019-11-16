Navi announces she's getting married!

Navi announced she's getting married!



On the November 16th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Hope Song at Noon', Navi revealed, "I'll be starting a new life with my life partner at the age of 34. There are about 2 weeks left until the wedding." As for her fiance, she shared, "We've been friends since middle school. He's one year older than me, but we went to the same middle school. We knew each other at the time, and even as adults, we met occasionally to drink and stayed on comfortable terms. We hadn't seen each other as man and woman, but one day, we suddenly did."



She explained their love story, saying, "It happened at a pork stew restaurant in Magok 2 years ago. We were drinking with our two friends who were a married couple, and I realized it was possible. We've been friends since middle school, and I was worried what would happen if we broke up. I said we should just flirt, but it ended up like this.



Navi's wedding is taking place on November 30 in Seoul with Kim Shin Young presiding over the wedding ceremony, while EXID's Solji, Gil9Bong9, and Cheon Dan Bi are singing the congratulatory songs.



Congratulations to Navi and her fiance!