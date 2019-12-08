14

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Krystal awarded 'Asia Style Award' at China's 2019 'Madame Figaro Fashion Gala'

AKP STAFF

Krystal just received a special award at a popular fashion event in China this weekend.

The idol was the recipient of 'Asia Style Award' at the 2019 'Madame Figaro Fashion Gala,' which was held in Beijing on December 7. The 'Asia Style Award' is given to a public figure that has been influential within Asia through their involvement in various fashion, art, and culture projects.

Meanwhile, Krystal is currently involved in a number of film productions, including films 'Shouting for the Father' and 'Sweet and Sour.'

  1. Krystal
1 962 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Drew_B_Reborn-42 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Krystal = Legend

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND