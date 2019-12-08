Krystal awarded 'Asia Style Award' at China's 2019 'Madame Figaro Fashion Gala'

Krystal just received a special award at a popular fashion event in China this weekend.



The idol was the recipient of 'Asia Style Award' at the 2019 'Madame Figaro Fashion Gala,' which was held in Beijing on December 7. The 'Asia Style Award' is given to a public figure that has been influential within Asia through their involvement in various fashion, art, and culture projects.



Meanwhile, Krystal is currently involved in a number of film productions, including films 'Shouting for the Father' and 'Sweet and Sour.'