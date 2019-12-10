Seventeen's S.Coups uploads sweet letter to fans while on hiatus

On December 10, Carats were extremely touched to receive a sweet letter from Seventeen's leader S.Coups!

Last month, S.Coups announced a temporary hiatus from promotions in order to receive treatment for anxiety, and to recuperate from his busy schedules and poor health. But on December 10, S.Coups visited Seventeen's official fan cafe in order to share a bit of an update for his beloved Carats.

He wrote,

"Hello. This is S.Coups, executive leader of Seventeen and Carat.

Carats, the weather has become very cold. Are you all doing well and keeping warm? I'm doing my best while resting and finding peace, to meet you again with a healthy image.

I am writing because there's something I want to say to Carats.

Ever since our debut, we have received so much love from Carats that the members and I have always discussed how we might repay all of your love, even by a small amount. From now on, we plan to only receive Carats' beautiful hearts that want to celebrate us, rather than the material presents that you send us. I hope that Carats will not be upset. Just your heart alone is more than enough for us!

We'll be running forward with Carats again next year, as we celebrate our 5th anniversary, so please watch over us. Thank you always."



Many fans also pointed out that S.Coups dedicated this letter to fans after the recent statement from Pledis Entertainment, revealing that Seventeen and NU'EST will not accept gifts from fans from now on.

Get well soon, S.Coups!