Pledis Entertainment to restrict NU'EST and Seventeen fan-received gifts to handwritten letters only

Pledis Entertainment released a statement regarding the types of gifts fans give their representing groups NU'EST and Seventeen.





According to the statement, which was released on December 9 KST, the agency will only allow fans to gift the groups handwritten letters from the beginning of 2020. They added that they would soon provide more information regarding fan support guidelines.





The press release can be read below:





"Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.

We would like to make an announcement regarding our artists’ fan support.

We appreciate all the love and support fans have shown our affiliate artists thus far. After thorough discussion with NU’EST and Seventeen, we have decided to no longer accept any type of fan support with the exception of hand-written letters starting the year 2020.

A detailed fan support guideline will be posted on the official fan-site for each artist.





Thank you for your cooperation and kind understanding."