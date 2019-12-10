Golden Child's Bomin & Kwanghee to join tvN's 'Soo Mi's Side Dishes' as apprentices

Golden Child's Bomin, Kwanghee, and actor Lee Tae Gon will be joining the cast of tvN's Wednesday night cooking program 'Soo Mi's Side Dishes', as veteran actress Kim Soo Mi's brand new apprentices.

Previously, apprentices such as veteran actor Lim Hyun Sik and Kim Yong Gun, singer Jeon In Kwon, and more worked with Kim Soo Min on the program, learning the art as well as the importance of delicious side dishes on a Korean dining table. Soon, Bomin, Kwanghee, and Lee Tae Gon will also be able to experience all of actress Kim Soo Mi's wisdom when it comes to cooking, as well as a bite of her sharp tongue.

Meanwhile, 'Soo Mi's Side Dishes' airs every Wednesday nights at 8:10 PM KST.

