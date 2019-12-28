3

7

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

PENTAGON's Hui release OST for JTBC drama 'Chocolate'

AKP STAFF

PENTAGON's Hui released an OST for drama "Chocolate" titled "Alone".

“Alone” Is a pop ballad that features piano accompaniment and Hui’s emotional vocals. The song also features realistic and touching lyrics that listeners will be able to emphasize with.

Hui has worked with and produced hit songs for various K-pop artists such as WANNA ONE, Shinhwa, Triple H and Ong Seong Wu. With the release of this OST, Hui proves himself to be an All-rounder.

JTBC’s “Chocolate” is a bittersweet romance drama airing every Friday and Saturday.

  1. Hui
1 504 Share 30% Upvoted

0

lareinadekpop117 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

yes hui you sexy man, bring those vocals. my body is ready

Share
Jay Park
Jay Park MIXMAX Festival performance fancam
37 minutes ago   0   89
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, LOONA, MONSTA X, NCT, Seventeen, TWICE
Americans Choose Their Favorite K-Pop Stars
17 hours ago   47   19,230

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND