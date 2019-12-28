PENTAGON's Hui release OST for JTBC drama 'Chocolate'

PENTAGON's Hui released an OST for drama "Chocolate" titled "Alone".

“Alone” Is a pop ballad that features piano accompaniment and Hui’s emotional vocals. The song also features realistic and touching lyrics that listeners will be able to emphasize with.

Hui has worked with and produced hit songs for various K-pop artists such as WANNA ONE, Shinhwa, Triple H and Ong Seong Wu. With the release of this OST, Hui proves himself to be an All-rounder.

JTBC’s “Chocolate” is a bittersweet romance drama airing every Friday and Saturday.