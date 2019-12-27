Former Wonder Girls member Lim shares her outstanding results for this school semester

Former Wonder Girls member Lim updates her Instagram with outstanding results she has achieved this fall semester.

On December 27, Lim shares a screen capture of her results for Chinese class this semester with a cheeky caption: “I am going to show off…🙏 #Chinese”

Lim is currently a Junior attending Hankuk University of Foreign studies, in the Department of English for International Conferences and Communication (EICC). She has also helped translate "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank from English to Korean for publication in South Korea.

