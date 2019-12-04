10

NCT 127 release a lengthier character teaser for new 'NCT Life' in Chuncheon & Hongcheon

NCT's brand new season of 'NCT Life' in Chuncheon and Hongcheon has released a lengthier, character-version teaser ahead of its premiere!

In the character teaser clip below, fans can get a glimpse of what roles NCT 127 members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Haechan will be taking on in their rowdy outdoor adventures this time around. 

Meanwhile, 'NCT Life' in Chuncheon and Hongcheon is set to premiere this December 9 via KT's new mobile streaming service, 'Seezn'. Produced by SM C&C, 'NCT Life' in Chuncheon and Hongcheon will air every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6 PM KST.

