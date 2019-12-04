Actor Yeon Jung Hoon undergoes minor surgery for hand injury from '1 Night, 2 Days' filming set

On December 4, actor Yeon Jung Hoon's label 935 Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "During a recent recording for KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days', Yeon Jung Hoon sustained a hand injury. Immediately after the injury, Yeon Jung Hoon visited the hospital, but due to his personal wishes to continue with the filming, he wrapped up the recording with the cast and then followed up with treatment for his hand."

The label continued, "He received a minor surgery and is now recovering. The injury is not severe, so it will not affect any future recordings for '1 Night, 2 Days'."

Meanwhile, actor Yeon Jung Hoon was recently cast as the oldest hyung of '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4, returning this December 8. He'll be working with cast members like Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, Kim Sun Ho, DinDin, and VIXX's Ravi.

