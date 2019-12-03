Momoland to make first TV appearance as 6-members on 'Sugarman 3'

According to reports on December 4, girl group Momoland will be attending a recording for JTBC's variety program 'Sugarman 3' this December 6.

The girl group will be appearing as a guest cover artist, performing a modern cover of a forgotten, hit song from the past. This will mark Momoland's first TV appearance since regrouping as 6-members, after MLD Entertainment announced back on November 30 that Yeonwoo and Taeha have decided to leave the group. The label is still discussing member Daisy's future plans, as she is currently on hiatus from promotions.

Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Sugarman 3' airs every Friday nights at 9 PM KST.

