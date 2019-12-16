MBC issues official apology to viewers & LOOΠΔ's Chuu for 'ISAC' incident, earlier 'apology' posted by imposter

On December 17, MBC issued an official statement of apology in response to the recent '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' controversy, where a male staff member was seen pulling LOOΠΔ member Chuu by the hair to get her attention.

MBC stated,

"This is the staff of '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' Lunar New Year special. Back on December 16 during the '2020 ISAC' recording, one staff member acted disrespectfully by pulling LOOΠΔ member Chuu's hair while preparing for an interview. We would like to sincerely apologize to LOOΠΔ's Chuu, all related personnel, as well as the fans. This staff member is greatly reflecting on his actions, and delivered his personal, sincere apology to LOOΠΔ's Chuu. Once again, we apologize for the fact that we inflicted discomfort and concern on many people due to our staff's negligence, and we promise to take care so that such an incident never happens again."





Furthermore, MBC revealed that the "apology" which garnered attention earlier on December 17, was a false apology posted by an imposter. The post has since been deleted by MBC administrators.

