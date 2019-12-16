10

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Wendy is back to her signature mid-length hair in 'Day' + 'Studio' version individual teasers

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Wendy has returned back to her signature, mid-length hair cut look in her newest set of individual teaser images!

Earlier with the release of her 'Night' version comeback images for Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', Wendy surprised fans with gorgeous, long and wavy blonde hair. It's been a while since Wendy sported longer hair for her promotions, as fans have fondly coined her mid-length cut as her 'life hair'.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet will be wrapping up their 'The ReVe Festival' series with their repackaged album, set for release this December 23 at 6 PM KST. The girls will be returning with title track "Psycho", as well as 3 other all-new songs. In the meantime, marvel over Wendy's lovely 'Studio' and 'Day' version individual images below!


  1. Red Velvet
  2. Wendy
2 1,667 Share 83% Upvoted

1

melon868 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

I love Wendy. :)

Share

0

NCT_lt3253 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Stunning 😍😍😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
9 hours ago   60   33,158

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND