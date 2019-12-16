Henry in talks to join cast of 'Netflix's 'Dramaworld' season 2

Singer/actor Henry may be joining the cast of 'Netflix' original series, 'Dramaworld' season 2!

On December 17. Henry's label Monster Entertainment told media outlets, "It's true that there are talks being exchanged, but nothing is confirmed."

'Netflix' original series 'Dramaworld' season 1 aired back in April of 2016 as a joint project between 'Netflix' Los Angeles, 'Netflix' Korea, and 'Netflix' China. The series centered around an American K-drama fan who is transported into the world of dramas, altering various storylines.

Do you want to see Henry in 'Dramaworld' season 2?

