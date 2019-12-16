HyunA and Dawn announce they have adopted a rescue dog together

HyunA and Dawn have become proud parents of a new puppy!



On December 15 KST, Dawn took to his personal Instagram account to share photos and videos of them with their new pet.



In the video, HyunA is seen petting the dog happily as Dawn says, "Take good care of them. They're our baby now."

His Instagram followers commented the video asking if the dog really belonged to them, with Dawn directly answering with, "Yes, they're our new family."

A day later, the couple's agency P NATION confirmed the news, stating, "There is an animal shelter in Nowon-gu that the couple often go to, and they decided to adopt when the dog caught their eye. When they heard that the shelter was having difficulties finding someone to take him home, they decided they would raise him together."



HyunA has long expressed interest in dogs, having adopted an abandoned dog she discovered at Seoul's Cheonggye Stream back in 2013. She also appeared in a campaign for the adoption of rescue dogs, having also donated all of the money she made from the campaign to an animal protection organization.



