Kim Nam Gil is the recipient of this year's biggest award at '2019 SBS Drama Awards'!

The ceremony took place on the 31st at the SBS Prism Tower where the talented actor picked up the 'Daesang (Grand Prize)' for his role in 'The Fiery Priest'.

When interviewed earlier in the evening, Kim Nam Gil said he desperately wanted to win the Daesang and he won it!

Congratulations!