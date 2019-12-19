Kim Chung Ha gifts her dancers with luxury items from Louis Vuitton, ﻿Yves Saint Laurent, and more for Christmas

It seems like Kim Chung Ha is not only talented but also has a heart of gold as well!

On December 19, one of Chung Ha’s dance team members shared on Instagram Stories photos of the members receiving luxury items. They include items from Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, and more.

The caption of the story reads: “My god she makes her dancers the happiest in the world. I’m sure she’s an angel. A santa and an angel. Thank you so much and thank you again.” The next story shows the dancers flaunting their new gifts, stating: "Her Christmas presents. What a cool girl."

We wish a Merry Christmas to Chung Ha and all her dancers!