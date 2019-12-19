CLC's Sorn is trending #1 worldwide on Twitter after posting a photo with a friend wearing a racist caricature mask and telling people to 'chill'

CLC's Sorn is trending #1 worldwide on Twitter, but this is probably not the attention she's hoping for.

Earlier today, she posted and quickly deleted a photo on her story Instagram that showcased one of her friends wearing a racist caricature mask.

After receiving backlash and deleting the photo, she posted the following photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Sometimes some people gotta chill, I'm not stupid ✌."

This made people even angrier as instead of apologizing, she stated that people needed to chill. Because of this, the term "Sorn" is now trending #1 worldwide on Twitter.

Twitter users are angry and are tweeting:

Sorn...instead of this shit how about an actual fucking apology please pic.twitter.com/iVTz4T48ER — 𝚜𝚊𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚗 ♡ (@sujshidae) December 19, 2019

Sorn rlly said "chill" as if this isn't disgusting as it is... And instead of her to apologize, she went ahead and fucked it up even more. pic.twitter.com/cdlShrwLyG — sarah•*¨*•.¸¸☆*･ﾟ ~ ➀➂➃➂➃⓪ (@bangtansdaddy) December 19, 2019

Camila, sorn, and white folks in general got me fucked like black folks really out here fighting for ourselves fuck that poc shit — 𝓡𝔂𝓷💕 (@mcdaddyjoon) December 19, 2019