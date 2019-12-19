15

6

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

CLC's Sorn is trending #1 worldwide on Twitter after posting a photo with a friend wearing a racist caricature mask and telling people to 'chill'

AKP STAFF

CLC's Sorn is trending #1 worldwide on Twitter, but this is probably not the attention she's hoping for.

Earlier today, she posted and quickly deleted a photo on her story Instagram that showcased one of her friends wearing a racist caricature mask.

After receiving backlash and deleting the photo, she posted the following photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Sometimes some people gotta chill, I'm not stupid ✌."

This made people even angrier as instead of apologizing, she stated that people needed to chill. Because of this, the term "Sorn" is now trending #1 worldwide on Twitter.

Twitter users are angry and are tweeting:

  1. Sorn
13 7,267 Share 71% Upvoted

3

bartkun166 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago
Yeah because now it's all her fault. Damn people... I've got brown skin and I'm not offended by those type of things. And I'm living in country which was two times ripped to pieces by Nazi Germans and Soviet Russians...

Share

3

VenusianArmy17 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Sorn is finally trending #1 on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink, allkpop, BLACKPINK, f(x), GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
The Top 10 K-POP Girl Groups Of The past DECADE
4 hours ago   32   12,541
A Pink, allkpop, BLACKPINK, f(x), GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
The Top 10 K-POP Girl Groups Of The past DECADE
4 hours ago   32   12,541

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND