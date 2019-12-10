JYP Entertainment to take legal action on behalf of GOT7 for invasion of privacy

JYP Entertainment will be taking legal action on behalf of GOT7 for invasion of privacy.



On December 10, the label announced they'll be taking legal action against those who personally contact labelmates or spread their personal information. Previously, GOT7's Youngjae posted a warning to sasaeng fans, stating, "Please whether you're Korean or a foreigner, stop calling me. If you don't want to see me go crazy. You keep calling at all hours of the day whether it's day or night. I can't sleep, and I'm going to go crazy. Concerned? You text me, send me KakaoTalk messages, and call me because you're concerned about me? That stresses me out and drives me even more crazy, so stop it."



JYP Entertainment stated, "We've discovered circumstances of illegal behaviors, such as figuring out the personal information of our artists and illegally trading or spreading the info and constantly contacting them. We're announcing that we'll take all possible legal measures based on civil and criminal laws without leniency against the aforementioned illegal behaviors. We ask fans to actively report to us on the issue (fan@jype.com), and we'll do our best to protect our agency artists."

