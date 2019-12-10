150

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

JYP Entertainment to take legal action on behalf of GOT7 for invasion of privacy

JYP Entertainment will be taking legal action on behalf of GOT7 for invasion of privacy.

On December 10, the label announced they'll be taking legal action against those who personally contact labelmates or spread their personal information. Previously, GOT7's Youngjae posted a warning to sasaeng fans, stating, "Please whether you're Korean or a foreigner, stop calling me. If you don't want to see me go crazy. You keep calling at all hours of the day whether it's day or night. I can't sleep, and I'm going to go crazy. Concerned? You text me, send me KakaoTalk messages, and call me because you're concerned about me? That stresses me out and drives me even more crazy, so stop it."

JYP Entertainment stated, "We've discovered circumstances of illegal behaviors, such as figuring out the personal information of our artists and illegally trading or spreading the info and constantly contacting them. We're announcing that we'll take all possible legal measures based on civil and criminal laws without leniency against the aforementioned illegal behaviors. We ask fans to actively report to us on the issue (fan@jype.com), and we'll do our best to protect our agency artists."

yoonohsforehead314 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

A lot of idols like have spoken up about sasaeng fans these days. I hope this will bring the appropriate attention to the issue in order to prevent it happening in the future.

12

abrakadabra33 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

This sasaeng culture is so bad

once i saw a sasaeng acc so i made a spam acc to know more about sasaengs

they do many illegal activities and follow them everywhere and message them on their private number(s), they even harass them in airports and on plane

some sasaengs even harass their families too

they are crazy people who have crossed their limits as fans


