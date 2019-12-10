Jeon So Mi opens up about challenging herself on 'Law of the Jungle'

Jeon So Mi opened up about challenging herself on 'Law of the Jungle'.



The upcoming 'Law of the Jungle' will be Jeon So Mi's first time on the SBS variety show series, and she'll be appearing with her dad Matthew Douma, Kim Byung Man, Noh Woo Jin, Lee Tae Gon, Lee Jung Hyun, Yoo Jae Hwan, and model Han Hyun Min.



In an interview for the show, Jeon So Mi expressed on her first time on the show, "I'm so happy. I've always wanted to feature on 'Law of the Jungle'. I've waited 4 years for my first appearance, and I'm so nervous and excited." As for why she wanted to appear, she said, "When will I get the chance to go to the jungle? I think I like thrill and danger. I think that's why it's a great fit for me to go to the jungle. I'm even more happy that I get to go with my dad."



The new season of 'Law of the Jungle' starts up on December 14 at 9PM KST. Watch the preview below!