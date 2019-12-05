Jun Hyun Moo, TWICE's Dahyun, & Super Junior's Leeteuk to return as MCs of '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship'

According to reports on December 6, MBC's signature holiday variety program 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' has confirmed its MCs for another exciting games, in light of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in 2020.

One insider told media outlets, "Announcer Jun Hyun Moo, TWICE's Dahyun, and Super Junior's Leeteuk will be working together again as MCs of the '2020 Lunar New Year special Idol Star Athletics Championship', after the successful Chuseok special earlier this year."

Meanwhile, recordings for the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' will take place some time in mid-December, ahead of Lunar New Year coming up on January 25, 2020.

