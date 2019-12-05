SuperM answer unique questions from Twitter with 'WIRED'!

K-Pop's super group SuperM recently visited 'WIRED' magazine's studio for a unique spin on their 'Tech Support' video series, 'K-Pop Support'!

In the video, the SuperM members divided up into two groups to answer some fun questions, sent in via Twitter. While coming up with answers to questions like, "Who was the first group that introduced you to K-Pop and do you still stan them now?" or "What's your favorite MV?", the SuperM members proved that while they love various genres of music, they are also very much fans of one another!

Watch above!